'STEADY POOL OF VICTIMS' Peter Nygard’s Insta model lover ‘lured rape victims to his Bahamas island in chilling echo of Epstein and Maxwell’

Suelyn Medeiros has been named in a new lawsuit filed in the USCredit: Getty Images
Jon Lockett
The Sun
FASHION tycoon Peter Nygard's Instagram model girlfriend lured a teen girl to be raped at his Bahamas holiday compound, legal papers claim.
Two women, who both allege Nygard sexually assaulted them when they were younger, are suing his so-called "top girlfriend" and "recruiter", and a talent agency that "represented her".
The accusations are made in two separate US lawsuits in which it is alleged they conspired to provide Nygard "with a steady pool of victims", reports CBC.
Nygard has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and related crimes involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas, and Canada, among other locations.
Lawyers for the model - Suelyn Medeiros - say she "vehemently denies these false and salacious allegations."
The first lawsuit was filed by a Florida woman who claims Nygard raped her in 2010 - when she was 18 - and that Medeiros was partially to blame for allegedly luring her to the Bahamas.