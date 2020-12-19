Stanford Apologizes For Botched Vaccine Rollout After Doctors Revolt

Stanford Hospital, Stanford University, California. Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Rachel Sandler
Forbes
As officials work to distribute the first vaccines to workers who actually need it, Stanford Health Care apologized Friday for failing to prioritize frontline residents and fellows, who say the university used a faulty algorithm to determine who gets vaccinated first.
Only seven residents and fellows were included in the group of people receiving the first 5,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, while healthcare workers who aren’t on the front lines, such as senior faculty who have been working from home, were prioritized.
In a letter to the university’s leadership, doctors say an algorithm meant to ensure equity and justice was responsible for de-prioritizing residents and fellows because it allowed staff not working directly with patients to be put at the front of the line, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Read more >>