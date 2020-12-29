Spain to keep registry of citizens who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus

Josefa Perez, 89, is vaccinated against the Corona virus at a nursing home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
David Walsh
Euronews
Spain is to set up a registry of its citizens who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and share the results with the European Union, its health minister said on Monday.
The list of Spaniards who refused to be vaccinated after being called on by health authorities would not be shared publically or with employers, Salvador Illa said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.
"What will be done is a registry, which will be shared with our European partners... of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it," he said.
"It is not a document which will be made public and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection."