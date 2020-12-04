So Many In Need: Food Parcels Giveaway Swamped As Desperate Queue From Dawn For Aid

BOXES of food and supplies being handed out at the IL Cares food drive yesterday - with thousands of people showing up in need of help as the economic effects of the pandemic continue to hit hard. Photo: Donovan McIntosh
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
THOUSANDS travelled to the Thomas A Robinson Stadium to collect a box of food and supplies at Island Luck’s IL Cares food drive yesterday, blocking roads for miles in every direction in a bracing showcase of the scale of need in the country.
The give-away was supposed to start at noon but kicked off at 8.30am instead because lines of cars began crowding the streets as early as 5.15am.
Brian Huylar, the company’s senior facilities manager, said he didn’t know the depth of need in the country until he saw how many people showed up for items.
“I want to think that people are just stocking up,” he said. “I would hate to think that so many people just need food. It speaks volumes, what we saw today.”
Mr Huylar said between 3,000 and 4,000 boxes were distributed. By noon all the boxes were gone, yet a stream of cars continued arriving at the stadium up to 3pm, with many people disappointed that they missed out on the donation after waiting hours in their cars.