Sharp rise in new infections, but testing more than doubled

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas recorded 38 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, more than seven times the number of cases the day prior and the first double-digit number of infections recorded in a single day since last week Thursday.
There were five cases on Tuesday, one case on Monday, zero cases on Sunday, nine cases on Saturday, five last Friday and 16 last Thursday.
Of the new cases Wednesday, there were 20 on Grand Bahama, 15 on New Providence, two on Exuma and one on Bimini and Cat Cay.
According to the Ministry of Health, seven people onboard a cargo vessel sailing in Bahamian waters near Grand Bahama tested positive for the virus.
“Consequently, all positive COVID-19 cases have been isolated on the vessel and none of its crew members were permitted to disembark,” the ministry said.
Total cases were pushed to 7,623. Read more >>