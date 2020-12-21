Senegal's Dakar Fashion Week: The catwalk in a baobab forest

BBC News
Organisers of this year's Dakar Fashion Week have a message for the world: sustainability is in style.
Forced by coronavirus restrictions to hold the show outside, models emerged beside the trunk of an ancient baobab tree to stride down the catwalk.
The event, held at the weekend in Senegal's capital with the theme of environmental responsibility, featured 20 designers whose collections - both those on the runway and sold in boutiques - have long been handmade on the continent rather than mass produced in factories. Read more >>