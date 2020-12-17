Seide appointed to national Rehabilitation Committee

NEW AAPPOINTMENT – Dudley Seide, founder of the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) has been named to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee. Seide was appointed to the committee by Governor General, His Excellency Cornelius A. Smith, recently. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Dudley Seide, founder of the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) has been named to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee.
Seide was appointed to the committee by Governor General, His Excellency Cornelius A. Smith, recently.
The committee, chaired by former Commissioner of Police Paul Farquharson, is geared towards reviewing applications for first time offenders and young persons under the age of 21, having their records expunged. The applications must be processed via the Ministry of National Security.
Speaking with Farquharson regarding Seide’s appointment, he expressed: “Dudley Seide will be our point person for Grand Bahama, as a member of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee. He is doing tremendous work on the island and we know that he will continue to do so as a committee member.”
Farquharson also noted that persons eligible to apply for expunging records are first time offenders and young persons 21 years old or younger. The committee was initially established in September 2019.
Seide also expressed his appreciation on being appointed a committee member, noting that such an appointment is indeed historic.