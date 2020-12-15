SECOND CHANCE: “Largest” early release exercise to take place by year’s end

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
Committee receives over 700 applications for criminal record expungement.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 700 people who have served their time and returned to society have applied for their criminal records to be expunged, according to Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee Chairman Paul Farquharson.
During a press conference, Farquharson indicated that the records of 25 individuals had been expunged while many others were in “various stages of being expunged”.
“And, therefore, we are urging our young people to submit the applications urgently to us, if they wish, so that we can deal with their requests.”
The committee launched last September, but had challenges holding hearings due to the ongoing pandemic.
It is comprised of seven members who review and hear applications for record expungement.
Farquharson said as the committee ramps up its work it will focus on first-time offenders of any age and those under the age of 21 with criminal records to provide them with a "second chance".