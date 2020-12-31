Santa Arrives in The Bahamas for an Extended Stay on Stocking Island

Essential Workers Mr. and Mrs. Claus Kick off Their Boots and Unwind in The Bahamas After Stressful Year, Thanks to Complimentary BEATS Visas.
Linda Hohnholz
eTurboNews
This year has been long and taxing for everyone — even the world’s jolliest. As an essential worker, Santa’s annual duties this year came with the added pressure of spreading more cheer than ever before.
As a token of appreciation, The Bahamas invited Santa to hang up his suit and hat after the holidays and spend the next year defrosting on Stocking Island in the picturesque Exuma Cays. By gifting Santa and Mrs. Claus complimentary BEATS visas (Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay), they are now able to unwind and experience The Bahamas’ most merry offerings until next Christmas.
Trading snowy boots for bare feet on one of the most beautiful beaches in The Bahamas and where they will feel right at home, Mr. and Mrs. Claus are now soaking up the sun on Jolly Hall Beach, which is reserved especially for The Clauses and their elves. And, thanks to the seclusion of the Out Islands of The Bahamas, they can remain socially distant and out of the public eye on Stocking Island, while they relax and enjoy all the outdoor adventures The Bahamas has to offer. Read more >>