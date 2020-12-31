Ruling on oil drilling expected ‘ASAP’

Kyle Walkine
The Nassau Guardian
After hearing both sides on the matter involving whether Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) should be allowed to proceed with its exploratory oil drilling yesterday, a Supreme Court justice is set to deliver a ruling “as soon as possible.”
Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley heard from the lead attorneys representing Waterkeeper Bahamas Ltd and Coalition to Save Clifton Bay, the government as well as BPC yesterday and adjourned the matter until 5 p.m. today.
Fred Smith, QC, who represents the environmental groups, in his argument contended that the issue at hand is whether the exploratory oil drilling exercise now underway by BPC was lawful and whether the process of licenses being granted by government included all of the steps required by law, including the issuance of permits as well as proper consultation.