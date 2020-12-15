Rollout of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine begins: What to know about the shot

Alexandria Hein
Fox News
The first shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine were administered on Monday, with the initial jabs of the country’s nearly 3 million doses going to health care workers in several states. More hospitals and pharmacies are expected to receive their shipments in the coming days, which will see thousands of health care workers and those who live in long-term care facilities receive their first doses.
The rollout comes just days after the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the vaccine, which is offered in a two-dose regimen spaced 21 days apart.
FDA officials granted the EUA after an advisory committee endorsed the vaccine, which has a reported efficacy of 95%. The committee was charged with voting on the following question:
"Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risk for use in individuals 16 years of age and older?"