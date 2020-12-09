RBDF Partners with Cat Island Students

Students from the various primary and high schools in Cat Island receiving their awards during the 14th Annual Short Story/Poetry Competition presentation of certificates and awards on November 30th, 2020. (Photo courtesy of RBDF)
ZNS Bahamas
As the Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to enforce the Commander Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King’s strategic intent on focusing on talent management and national youth development, members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s (RBDF) Squadron Department visited the island of Cat Island to support students who recently participated in a national competition.
Led by Senior Lieutenant Alexis Brown, the Commanding Officer of patrol craft HMBS LEON LIVINGSTONE SMITH and his crew, the team of Officers and Marines assisted with the 14th Annual Short Story/Poetry Competition presentation of certificates and awards on November 30th, 2020. This event, which attracts the brightest students throughout the country, is coordinated by Ms. Vera Chase, president and published author of Historian of the Early Bahamas. Read more >>