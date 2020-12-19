RBDF Harbour Patrol Unit provides groceries to Baptist convention

Stephen Ferguson, director of the Men’s Department at the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, receives grocery donations from Senior Lieutenant Byron McCLain, commanding officer of the Harbour Patrol Unit (HPU) and Chief Petty Officer Theodore Thompson, at the HPU facility on December 11, 2020. (RBDF PHOTO: ABLE SEAMAN FREDRICK RUSSELL)
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s (RBDF) Harbour Patrol Unit (HPU) recently donated grocery items to The Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention.
The supplies included items such as canned goods, rice, cereal and bread.
Led by Senior Lieutenant Byron McCLain, commanding officer of the HPU Unit, and Chief Petty Officer Theodore Thompson on December 11, 2020, the officers and marines presented the collected items to Director of the Men’s Department Stephen Ferguson, who expressed gratitude for the donation.
“I appreciated the gifts given to my organization, which adds to our successful venture,” Ferguson said. “We are truly grateful and wish to commend Commodore King for this gesture. The good relations of the men and women at this facility (HPU) is evident, as they didn’t hesitate to assist us.”
An RBDF statement on the giving noted: “The Defence Force’s Harbour Unit assists with waterside security of cruise ships in port and they also conduct routine patrols of the harbor. The men and women remain committed to guarding and protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas.” (source)