Prime Minister Minnis presents 24 Crown Land grants to residents of Crossing Rocks, Abaco

Bahamas National
CROSSING ROCKS, Abaco -- Twenty-four Crown Land grants were presented to residents of Crossing Rocks today as part of the Government’s pledge to ensure that displaced residents of this community destroyed by Hurricane Floyd in 1999 received title deeds to their properties in order to rebuild.
The pledge was made to residents in 2018 following a visit to the community by Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, who saw that 120 properties had been destroyed by the storm.
Friday’s presentation brings to 80 the total number of title deeds and grants awarded to Crossing Rocks residents since 2019, said the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance at a special presentation ceremony on Friday 11 December.
“This figure represents more than 60 per cent of the properties in Crossing Rocks which were destroyed by the 1999 storm,” said the Prime Minister. “For those of you who are patiently waiting to receive papers to your property, I encourage you to remain steadfast.
“I am advised that additional grants are being prepared and they too will be awarded to residents of Crossing Rocks.” Read more >>