Prime Minister Minnis breaks ground on site of third government-owned building

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis today broke ground on the site of a 500kW solar covered parking lot at the Office of the Prime Minister. This will be the third government-owned building to be retrofitted with renewable energy and energy-efficiency components. The solar car park at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium was opened last March and solar panels have been installed at the Anatol Rodgers High School. The solar car park at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is the first one to be fully funded by the Government of The Bahamas, said Prime Minister Minnis.
"The vision for renewable energy in The Bahamas is clear," said the Prime Minister. "It is to deliver world class renewable energy technology, at an affordable rate, to meet the needs of a developing 21st Century Bahamas." The Grand Bahama-based company, B and H Construction, has been given the contract to install the solar car park at OPM. The Prime Minister noted that while The Bahamas contributes very little to the emission of greenhouse gases, which fuels climate change, it is extremely vulnerable to its effects.