Post-hurricane rebuilding in Bahamas gets boost from Catholic Charities USA gift

International volunteers make preliminary repairs at St. Frances de Sales School in Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, Feb. 20, 2020. The location was one of several visited by a delegation of Archdiocese of Miami Catholic Charities senior staff during a Feb. 19-21 trip to see rebuilding projects underway since Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas in September 2019. (Credit: Tom Tracy/CNS.)
Catholic News Service
MIAMI — Despite curfews, lockdowns and COVID-19 travel restrictions, rebuilding of a Bahamas church destroyed in 2019’s Hurricane Dorian is about to begin — with a little help from U.S. Catholics.
The category 5 Hurricane Dorian made a prolonged landfall in the northern Bahamas Sept. 1-3, 2019, as one of the strongest storms in Atlantic history, with sustained wind speeds maxed out at 185 mph.
It tied a handful of other hurricanes as the second-strongest storm in the Atlantic since 1950 and left several church properties damaged or badly destroyed.
But a gift of $340,000 awarded by Catholic Charities USA and facilitated through Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami will assist Bahamas Catholics with some of their priority recovery and rebuilding projects. That includes Sts. Mary and Andrew Church and rectory in Treasure Cay in the Abaco Islands, which was rendered “a pile of rubble” by Dorian’s storm surge. Read more >>