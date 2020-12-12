PM says he is ‘totally against oil drilling’

Krystel Brown
The Nassau Guardian
As the government faces legal action over its decision to give Bahamas Petroleum Company the green light to conduct exploratory oil drilling near Cay Sal Bank later this month, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said on Friday that he is against drilling for oil in Bahamian waters.
“I am totally against oil drilling in our waters. Totally,” he told reporters when asked to address concern surrounding drilling for oil.
“I have said that before and that has not changed. Unfortunately, we were saddled with an agreement that we met there. When we discussed it with the legal department we were advised that the commitment and everything was signed and basically we could not get out of it.”
“But if we could’ve gotten out of it believe me, I am against totally drilling for oil in our waters.”
The drill ship, Stena IceMAX, is headed to The Bahamas and the exploratory drilling is set to take place later his month.
Waterkeeper Bahamas Ltd. and Coalition to Protect Clifton Bay have named the environment minister, the director of environmental protection and planning and the attorney general as respondents in the action seeking an injunction to stop the exercise from proceeding and a judicial review of the government’s authorization for the project to go ahead.
BPC announced yesterday that it intends to apply to the court to be heard "as a person affected and to oppose the application".