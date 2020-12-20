PM Opens Newton Cay Bridge And Monument Road In Long Island

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis (centre left) cuts the ribbon to signal the Official Opening of Newton Cay Bridge, Long Island, on Friday. (BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe)
LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis officially opened the Newton Cay Bridge and Monument Road in Long Island on Friday, noting the two major projects are part of the government’s efforts to promote economic growth on the island.
Friday’s opening ceremonies were attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Works Minister Desmond Bannister and Long Island MP Adrian Gibson along with other officials, who all noted the developments as “historic” for the island.
The new Newton Cay Bridge, which replaces the old one that was built in 1980, was completed in February and provides access across a small creek from northern Long Island to a beautiful beach of Newton Cay.
Meanwhile, the Monument Road gives access to the popular Columbus Monument landmark, which was erected to remember Christopher Columbus’ landing on Long Island.
The new road was touted as major improvement by both Long Islanders and visitors on Friday, who said the old one was in poor condition.