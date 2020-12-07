PM eases restrictions

Rachel Scott
The Nassau Guardian
Declaring that the “beginning of the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic is near, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday announced the relaxation of a number of restrictions for the holiday season.
From December 24 to January 3, 2021, on Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama and New Providence, church and religious services will be permitted to conduct services past curfew hours – after 10 p.m. – to accommodate midnight mass, watch-night services and other liturgical services, Minnis said during a national address.
Minnis said retailers will also be allowed to open on Sunday, December 13 and Sunday, December 21, to provide services between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. He said this provision applies for New Providence and Abaco.
“To be clear, the special provisions for the Christmas season that I have just outlined apply only to islands where the daily 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. curfew and certain other public health protection measures are still in place,” he said.
“All other islands may continue as presently provided for in the emergency powers order.” Read more >>