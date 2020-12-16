PM breaks ground for Abaco Community Centre

ZNS Bahamas
CENTRAL PINES, Abaco, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Abaco the Hon. Darren Henfield were among those who took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Abaco Community Centre/Hurricane Shelter, December 14, 2020.
The project is expected to cost approximately $1.8 million and should be completed in May 2021 before the next hurricane season begins in June. The public-private partnership is between the Bahamas Reconstruction Authority, Ernst & Young, Sol Relief and Bahamas Hope Foundation.
The Prime Minister, just before beginning his official address, acknowledged travelling to several islands in the country and said because residents are adhering to the protocols in place, The Bahamas will win the war again the pandemic. Prime Minister Minnis said the hard work continues in the rebuilding of Abaco, and the ceremony was another project to this end.
“This facility will serve as a high-performance community center and storm shelter in Central Pines Abaco.” Read more >>