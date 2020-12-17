Pintard: Ban on conch export by 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard advised yesterday that there will be a ban on the export of conch from The Bahamas by 2022.
Pintard made the announcement as he opened debate in Parliament on the Fisheries Bill, 2020.
He noted that the bill will not only provide for the protection of fish and other natural resources, but will seek to protect the scarce resources in the country and mitigate negative effects.
"We recognize that the conch is under threat and therefore it is important that we insist upon having conch landed in the shell and we've met with stakeholders and we intend to move forward with that…so that we are able to determine the maturity of the conch," Pintard said.