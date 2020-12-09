Pfizer tells U.S. officials it cannot supply substantial additional vaccine until late June or July

Trump administration officials deny there will be availability issues, but others say problems are possible in the second quarter.
Pfizer, partnering with BioNTech, and Moderna have created promising covid-19 vaccines that scientists hope will lead to more medical breakthroughs using mRNA. (Joshua Carroll, Brian Monroe/The Washington Post)
Laurie McGinley,
Yasmeen Abutaleb, Carolyn Y. Johnson
The Washington Post
Pfizer has told the Trump administration it cannot provide substantial additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine until late June or July because other countries have rushed to buy up most of its supply, according to multiple individuals familiar with the situation.
That means the U.S. government may not be able to ramp up as rapidly as it had expected from the 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine that it purchased earlier this year, raising questions about whether it can keep to its aggressive schedule to vaccinate most Americans by late spring or early summer.
Trump administration officials denied there would be availability issues in the second quarter, citing other vaccines in the pipeline -- most immediately, Moderna’s, also expected to be approved in coming weeks. Both vaccines are two-dose regimens, so the 100 million doses purchased of each would cover 50 million people each. Read more >>