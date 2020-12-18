Perfect Homemade Christmas eggnog

Triple B's Natural Juices owners Easternee Williams and Barrington Bethel
Crystal Darling
ZNS Bahamas
There are hundreds of recipes for Christmas sweets online, but people hardly stop to consider whipping up a batch of homemade eggnog for the holidays.
The creamy, spice-infused dessert is usually purchased from the grocery store. However according to mixologists at Triple B’s Natural Juices, making this drink at home is far more satisfying and fun than just picking it up on a grocery run.
In an interview at their Blue-Hill Road south residence, co-owner Easternee Williams explained that the joy of working with another person to create a beverage with flavors to match the season, is what makes it worth the effort.
"It has to be a process where two or more are willing to work together to make it work.