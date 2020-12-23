One Particular Harbour opens at The Pointe

The Pointe’s One Particular Harbour condo units, and at right, the Margaritaville hotel. TORRELL GLINTON
Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
Offering fun and escapism, One Particular Harbour at Margaritaville Beach Resort at The Pointe opened yesterday with resort owners and managers hopeful that the addition to Nassau’s tourism product will really take off in 2021.
“We’re very excited about opening because we know the Margaritaville Resort is a very exciting new project,” said Larry Magor, general manager of the resort, developed on the waterfront with breathtaking views from every conceivable angle.
The development was entirely funded by China Construction America (CCA), a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), which purchased the nearby British Colonial Hilton in 2014.
One Particular Harbour is the resort’s condo hotel, which has 129 units.
The Margaritaville hotel, which is expected to open at the end of the first quarter of 2021, has 155 rooms. Read more >>