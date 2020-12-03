Observance of Disability Awareness Week Underway

Personnel from the Secretariat, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, show T-Shirts that are available for sale in advance of T-Shirt Day, Friday, December 4, as part of the activities commemorating Disability Awareness Week in The Bahamas. Pictured (from left) are: Christina Fernander; Desiree Clarke, Deputy Secretary; and Joanne Rolle. (BIS Photo/Matt Maura)
ZNS Bahamas
The annual observance of Disability Awareness Week in The Bahamas got underway with a Church Service at the historic Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street. The service was Live Streamed as part of the physical distancing protocols utilized by the church to reduce the community spread of COVID-19 among parishioners and participants.
A number of key events have been planned for the Week – which runs November 29 through December 3 — including the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, December 3. The day is used as another opportunity to highlight and promote an understanding of disability issues; to mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities, and to increase awareness of the benefits of the inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. Read more >>