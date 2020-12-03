Obama, Bush will take coronavirus vaccine and might film it to build confidence

President Barack Obama talks with president George W. Bush during his inauguration as the 44th President of the United States of America on the West Front of the Capitol January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
CNBC News
Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush have said they will take a coronavirus vaccine once one is available and may film it to build confidence in the U.S. about vaccine safety.
“I will be taking it, and I may take it on TV or have it filmed so people know that I trust this science,” Obama told SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” during an interview that is scheduled to air in full Thursday. “What I don’t trust is getting Covid.”
Bush aide Freddy Ford told NBC News that the 43rd president has also offered to help build public confidence in a Covid vaccine. "First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera," Ford said.