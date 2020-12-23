Nurses union: Come Dec. 31, “anything can happen”

Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams. (FILE PHOTO)
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
“We will show you what the last can do,” says Williams.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As The Bahamas prepares for an increase in cases stemming from the holidays and a potential third wave, nurses said yesterday that as a result of the government’s continued deplorable treatment of them, come December 31, “anything can happen”.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) President Amancha Williams said: “You’re testing us again. We ga’ show you what the test is all about. December 31, anything can happen. This will be the last ever that the government — any government — will take advantage of the nurses.
“If the prime minister does not do what he says…
“The last time I was at the table, he said to me: ‘Don’t threaten me.’
“No, I am not threatening you, I am telling you the nurses are tired of the empty eggshell.
“You don’t leave us for the last. We are the essential service.
“We will not be left for the last and we will show you what the last can do.
“I have nothing else to say. That should be the end of it.
“We will show you. We have to because he has been taking advantage of us on every run.” Read more >>