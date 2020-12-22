Norovirus: Everything You Need To Know About The Virus Now Striking China

Learn about the symptoms and how you can avoid the spread of this disease that causes severe stomach upset. Image credit: Depositphotos.com
Entrepreneur.Com
Although Chinese authorities have reported having COVID-19 under control, another disease keeps the country on alert. It is the norovirus , an easily contagious infection that is affecting the population of the Asian country. Learn about the signs and symptoms of this virus that causes severe stomach upset and how to avoid transmission.
The norovirus or Norwalk-type virus is nothing new, the first outbreak was detected in Ohio in 1968. It is characterized by being gastroenteritis , that is, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines.
It causes symptoms such as severe diarrhea and vomiting , severe abdominal pain, nausea, fever, headache, dizziness, and muscle pain.
The most serious cases are in babies, older adults, and people with other health problems. In these cases, the symptoms usually last longer and are more severe.