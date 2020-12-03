NIB ‘Is Well Established To Continue’ After Director Resignation

Nicola Virgill-Rolle
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
THE day after it was confirmed that Nicola Virgill-Rolle was stepping down as National Insurance Board director, NIB’s chairman assured stakeholders the organisation’s structure and mechanisms were well established to continue operations.
In a brief statement yesterday, NIB chairman Troy Smith said an announcement would come at a later date of Mrs Virgill-Rolle’s replacement.
“Mr Tony Smith, chairman of the National Insurance Board wishes to advise that Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle has tendered her resignation as director/CEO of NIB,” the statement read.
“Since appointed director in July 2018, Dr Rolle has led the management team and the organisation through two significant periods in its history, namely the impact of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board extends its gratitude to Dr Rolle for the contribution she has made to NIB during her tenure.
