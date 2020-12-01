NIB director resigns from position at nonprofit organization

Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former National Insurance Board Director Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle has resigned from her position to become the next executive director of Lyford Cay Foundations.
Virgill-Rolle reportedly resigned from her NIB position during an executive meeting yesterday.
Less than two hours after Eyewitness News reported on the resignation, the board of directors of the Lyford Cay Foundation Inc (LCF) and the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation (CLCF) announced in a statement that Virgill-Rolle is expected to join the organization.
Felicity Humblestone, the current executive director, is expected to end her tenure with the nonprofit on December 31, 2020.
In the statement, Virgill-Rolle said, “I am delighted to have been selected as the next executive director of the Lyford Cay Foundations, an institution which has had such an important role in the lives of so many Bahamians, including my own, as a Lyford Cay scholar.” Read more >>