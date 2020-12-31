New Year’s parties: We will shut them down

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — New Year’s Eve parties in contravention of the emergency orders risk regressing The Bahamas’ progress with the coronavirus and will be aggressively “shut down”, according to Minister of National Security Marvin Dames.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, the minister said authorities had served over $20,000 in fines on Monday alone for breaches of the orders.
Echoing the tone of other government officials, Dames said while he understands the desire of some quarters of the public to close the year with celebratory events, it represents too great a risk and exposes the nation to a potential third wave.
His comments come as the first reported case of the COVID-19 variant recorded in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.