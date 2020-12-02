New Orleans swingers event becomes ‘superspreader’ after 41 test positive for coronavirus

Katie Shepherd
Washington Post
With no dance floor and strict, new coronavirus guidelines, attendees of the 2020 Naughty N’awlins swingers convention swayed in place at their tables and flirted behind masks from a distance.
After being tested for the coronavirus and agreeing to wear masks, about 250 people checked into a New Orleans hotel for the swingers convention on Nov. 14 to reconnect a community separated by the pandemic.
A little more than two weeks later, 41 attendees have tested positive for the virus, according to the event’s organizer, in an outbreak that led local officials to call the convention a “superspreader event.” Read more >>