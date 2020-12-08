Tuesday, December 8, 2020

New Facial Biometric Technology Will Make CBP Preclearance at LPIA more Efficient and Secure


US Embassy Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas | December 7, 2020

Starting on December 9, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance operations at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau will introduce Simplified Arrival.

Simplified Arrival uses facial comparison technology to make inspection easier and faster for travelers, and more secure and efficient for CBP officers and everyone involved in the process. Simplified Arrival also has public health benefits; by reducing the need to capture fingerprints or handle documents, the new technology helps limit the spread of disease and infection.  Read more >>
