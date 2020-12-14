NAGB prepare events for holidays

Crystal Darling
ZNS News
Although their galleries remain closed due to health and safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Art Gallery is rolling out several activities for the public to participate in, over the last few weeks of 2020.
The Holiday Curbside Christmas Market is one of the events on the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas’ lineup this December. The goal of the market, that will be held outdoors at the NAGB, is to highlight and promote works of local artists. Read more >>