Moultrie sends controversial aragonite bill to committee

Rachel Scott
The Nassau Guardian
A bill to repeal the Ocean Industries Incorporated (Aragonite Mining Encouragement) Act, which was tabled by Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine last week, has been sent to the Select Committee on Natural Resources, after Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie ruled that the bill is a money bill.
Moultrie noted that the constitution does not provide for members who are not ministers to table money bills, pointing out that only the Cabinet can consent to such bills.
“This is indeed a money bill,” Moultrie said.
He added, “I discovered in that act provisions that touch taxes, duties, levies, fees, charges.
“And also in that act, at section 3, there is a section that deals with the royalties due to the government based on the mining of aragonite and other materials with respect to the information or the privilege granted under the lease in this act.
“As a consequence, the bill that is before this House is a money bill because it seeks to repeal an act that touches the consolidated fund.” Read more >>