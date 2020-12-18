MOT’s Safety Education, Training, sessions ongoing

FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) is one of many tourism-based organizations taking full advantage of the training and educational sessions being offered by the Ministry of Tourism.
Training, Education and Quality Assurance Manager with the Ministry of Tourism GB Office, Karenda Swain, recently shared with this daily a few ways in which the GBTU has answered the call to keep its members, as well as their guests safe at all times.
“So far, we have had very great support from the Grand Bahama Taxi Union and their members, with participating in our tourism business compliance training. That training focuses on properly preparing individuals who are working in the industry under this new norm, the COVID era.
“We have had a tremendous response from the drivers thus far, and we will continue to assist them with protocol training, awareness of any new initiatives as it relates to general safety and passengers during this particular era.
“We are comparing our standards with the international market, to see how they are functioning; how their transportation providers are functioning; and, to date, we can truly say that we are on par. We are meeting the standards. Read more >>