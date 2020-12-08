MOT working with GBTU to ensure safety protocols

INSPECTING – General Manager of the Grand Bahama Tourism Office, Stephen Johnson (center), who is pictured inspecting some of the outfitted vehicles, said that he was pleased that members of the union are taking the health and safety measure seriously. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Understanding the importance of not only protecting themselves, but also having protective measures in place for passengers, members of the Grand Bahama Taxi Union (GBTU) have equipped their fleet to adhere to health and safety measures in this new COVID-19 environment.
General Manager of the Grand Bahama Tourism Office, Stephen Johnson, while inspecting some of the outfitted vehicles, expressed that he was pleased that members of the union are taking the health and safety measure seriously.
“I am happy to say that working with the Grand Bahama Taxi Union and Mr. Harold Curry, most of the cabs are outfitted, some of them with the Plexiglas installed and also all of the cabs carry hand sanitizers.
“The majority of these drivers have gone through the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan, teaching them about the importance of exercising all of the health and safety protocols during this COVID-19 era. We want people coming in to be safe and we also want the drivers to be safe. We are really happy that the drivers are compliant,” said Johnson.
Additionally, next year Johnson noted that a standard uniform will be implemented. Read more >>