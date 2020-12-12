More than 100 food boxes donated to the AIDS Foundation

(L-R) Eyewitness News Director Clint Watson, Island Luck Marketing Manager Michelle Fox, VMG and PSL General Manager Gershan Major, AIDS Foundation President Camille Lady Barnett, and Freedom March host Rodney Moncur.
Ava Turnquest
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Christmas season just got a little brighter for the Bahamas AIDS Foundation with the donation of more than 100 food boxes through a partnership with the IL Cares Foundation, Verizon Media Group (VMG) and Paramount Systems Limited (PSL).
AIDS Foundation President Camille Lady Barnett said the donation will impact some 40 families, around 150 people, who depend on the organization’s daily feeding programs that have been challenged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have an outreach program for children and adolescents infected and affected by HIV and AIDS and when they come to us five days a week, we feed them,” Lady Barnett said.
"Once the COVID restrictions came into place we could no longer do that, so we decided that we would deliver food to them because one of the things we didn't want to happen is for parents and guardians to be standing in long lines."