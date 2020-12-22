Moore Bahamas Foundation Fulfills $1 Million Dorian Relief Pledge

Louis Bacon's foundation completes its million-dollar pledge for Hurricane Dorian relief, environmental and humanitarian needs in The Bahamas.
The Moore Bahamas Foundation
NASSAU, The Bahamas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moore Bahamas Foundation ("Moore Bahamas") today announced its fourth and final $300,000 grant for Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery. Today's announcement brings Moore Bahamas' total contributions to $1 million, and completes its pledge on behalf of conservation philanthropist Louis Bacon to support hurricane recovery.
Initially focused on emergency aid and community rebuilding in some of the hardest hit areas of The Bahamas, Moore Bahamas' Hurricane Dorian recovery grants quickly expanded to meet essential needs exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19. This final round of Dorian donations builds on Moore Bahamas' mission to support sustainability by fostering environmental restoration and promoting economic diversification. In addition to ongoing food aid in Grand Bahama, the grants focus on building back better for the Bahamas' people and ecology.
Moore Bahamas has also joined with local partners such as inner-city community service organization, Lend A Hand Bahamas, to conduct job-skills training in New Providence. Training is aimed at diversifying student skill sets for jobs outside of today's heavily impacted tourism market. Read more >>