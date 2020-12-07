Monulparivir, the drug that "completely" stops the spread of coronavirus in 24 hours

This antiviral drug could prevent virus carriers from developing severe symptoms and transmitting the disease, as well as containing local outbreaks in a single day, according to studies. Image credit: Unsplash.com
The COVID-19 vaccine may spell the end of the pandemic, but while mass vaccination is not available it is vital to stop community transmission. The new antiviral drug MK-4482 / EIDD-2801 or Molnupiravir, has managed to suppress "completely" the transmission of the coronavirus in just 24 hours , according to studies by the Institute of Biomedical Sciences of Georgia State University.
"This is the first demonstration of an orally available drug that quickly blocks the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 , so it could be a game changer," the researchers explained in the work published in the journal Nature Microbiology .
The antiviral drug was developed at Emory University in Atlanta by the drug innovation company Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory (DRIVE), which was licensed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which partnered with Merck & Co. Molnupiravir was originally designed to treat the flu and prevent the virus from making copies of itself, creating errors during viral RNA replication. Read more >>