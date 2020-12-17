Monoclonal antibodies: A Covid-19 treatment people might not know about

Andrea Kane, CNN
(CNN) - There are very few drugs that prevent people with early Covid-19 from progress to severe disease, but monoclonal antibodies may be among them.
Early study results show they may reduce the rate of hospitalizations by up to 70% if they are taken in time, which can be life-saving, especially among people who are at high risk of getting very sick.
But it seems that the word is not getting out to those who need the medications the most, or their health care providers.
Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody, called bamlanivimab, received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in early November. Less than two weeks later, the agency granted an EUA to Regeneron's monoclonal antibody cocktail, made up of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, and called REGEN-COV2. It was given to President Trump when he got infected at the start of October. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson were also treated with monoclonal antibody therapy. Read more >>