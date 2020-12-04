Modular Operating Theatre officially installed and commissioned at RMH

RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY – The Modular Operating Theatre at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) was officially commissioned, during a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left are Iram Lewis, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management; Sharon Williams, Grand Bahama Health Services Administrator; Senior Nursing Officer Yvonne Clarke; Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for GB; Canon Norman Lightbourne, Rector, Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King and Robert Sweeting of Direct Relief. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
While being utilized since August of this year, the Modular Operating Theatre at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) was officially commissioned, installed and blessed on Wednesday, December 2.
The installation of the unit was a joint partnership with the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS), non-profit organization Direct Relief, as well as Midmark and Build Health International.
Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, speaking in the absence of the Minister of Health Renward Wells, expressed:
“Today, marks an important occasion for the community of Grand Bahama. Today, we welcome the ongoing progress towards restoration and rebuilding. We are making our way, steadily, to full restoration.
“I am honored to join the team at the RMH, some of our local heroes, who have been fighting on the frontline of the pandemic for the better part of this year, all while working to rebuild the facilities,” said Thompson.
He gave high praise to Direct Relief.
"Today, we are grateful to Direct Relief for the donation of the Operating Theatre container, in effort to assist the RMH post-Hurricane Dorian. The Operating Theatre Container was needed and very timely."