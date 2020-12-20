Ministry of Tourism relaunches bahamas.com

ZNS Bahamas
As the Islands of The Bahamas continues to welcome back international visitors ahead of the holiday season, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation has relaunched Bahamas.com with new features and functionalities allowing consumers to easily plan their next vacation.
The new, user-friendly interface includes tools to promote key passion points for travelers, such as romance, meetings and events and adventure.
“We are excited to bring the new and improved Bahamas.com to consumers right now and provide them with a streamlined way to plan their next trip to The Bahamas,” said Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar.
"The new features will help future travelers discover the hidden gems of our islands."