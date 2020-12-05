Michigan pastor under fire for telling congregation to get COVID-19 and 'get it over with'

Carolyn Muyskens
The Holland Sentinel
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland pastor’s comments on COVID-19, shared on Facebook late last week, were condemned by residents who said the comments were “irresponsible.”
During a Nov. 14 sermon, Bart Spencer, senior pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church, encouraged his congregation to contract the virus to “get it over with.”
“COVID, it’s all good. Several people have had COVID, none have died yet,” Spencer said in an aside after he started coughing while delivering a sermon. The sermon was videotaped and is available to view on the church’s website. “It’s OK. Get it, get it over with, press on.” Read more >>