Marijuana commission to complete final report early in new year

Marijuana Commission Co-chair Quinn McCartney. (FILE PHOTO)
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just over two years after its appointment, the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana could complete and submit its final report on the issue of cannabis in The Bahamas early in the new year, according to commission co-chair Quinn McCartney.
The commission was appointed in October 2018.
In its preliminary report, the commission recommended the substance be decriminalized, and regularized for medicinal and religious use.
It stopped short of recommending legalization for recreational use, noting more data must be explored.