London returns to strict lockdown, following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases

Emma Reynolds, CNN
London (CNN) - London will return to a strict lockdown this week, after coronavirus cases soared in the British capital, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday.
Hancock said London will be moved from England's Tier 2 "high alert" local restrictions to the "very high" Tier 3 on Wednesday morning at 12:00 a.m., along with nearby areas in south and west Essex, and south Hertfordshire.
Under the highest restriction level, all hospitality venues including pubs, cafes and restaurants will close except for takeout and delivery.
People should avoid traveling outside their area and reduce the number of journeys they make wherever possible.
"Over the last three weeks we've seen very sharp exponential rises in the virus across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire," said the health secretary. Read more >>