Leading Rastafarian rights advocate Priest Blyden dies in hospital

Priest Philip Blyden
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
“He will forever be remembered for uniting all the mansions of Rastafari in one house in The Bahamas”
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Priest Philip Blyden, prominent Rastafarian and historical advocate for Rastafari rights in The Bahamas, died in hospital yesterday.
He was 62.
The news of the death of Blyden, affectionately known as “Jah B”, has sent shockwaves throughout the Rastafari community.
He was among the leaders to set the foundation for the Pan Africanism and the Rastafari movements in The Bahamas.
Blyden was one of the first voices to demand religious freedom and on marijuana legislation for Rastafari in The Bahamas and was also one of the first Rastas to live at the camp on Fire Trail Road east, which is now the home of the EABIC (Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress) Bahamas Branch.
In a statement on his passing, Copeland "Ras Amen" Smith, executive council of the House Of Rastafari Inter-Mansion Collective, said Blyden will be remembered as "a man of all seasons and of big affairs".