LCIS “anywhere” Fun Run raises $30K

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lyford Cay International School’s (LCIS) 18th Annual Fun Run was another tremendous success thanks to the support of LCIS families, friends and local businesses who served as corporate sponsors, the school announced yesterday.
LCIS noted it met its fundraising goal for the event, with $30,000 in donations raised.
School Principal David Mindorff said: "The success of this event has not only shown the enduring generosity of our school community, but also the depth of our connectedness."