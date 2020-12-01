Lancashire girl's teddy missing for three years is flown 4,000 miles from Bahamas and delivered by Santa

Florence Kershaw, 8, left her best friend 'Bunny Bunny' in a hotel when she was just five years old. This weekend they were reunited when Father Christmas paid a visit.
Jacque Talbot
Lancashire Live
A Lancashire schoolgirl has been reunited with her favourite teddy, who she left on holiday three years ago.
Eight-year-old, Florence Kershaw, received a hugely surprising early Christmas present this month as one of her best friends, Bunny Bunny, returned to her after a long trip in the Bahamas.
Florence could not believe her eyes when her favourite toy, ‘Bunny Bunny’ was delivered by none other than Father Christmas, after she mistakenly left her behind during a family holiday at the Comfort Suites Hotel in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Read more >>