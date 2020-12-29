Junkanooers ‘Depressed’ By Lack Of Parade

The Valley Boys on Bay Street at the 2019 Junkanoo Boxing Day parade. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune Staff
KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
FOR the first time in more than five decades, the magic of Junkanoo that attracts people near and far to downtown Nassau was gone, due to COVID-19 protocols that require social distancing.
Traditionally around this time, Bahamians would either be celebrating the victories of their favourite Junkanoo groups or lamenting what some would consider undeserved losses.
According to Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Chairman Dion Miller, the collective absence of all things Junkanoo this year was “depressing”.
"This will be the first time in about 56 years there hasn't been any organised parades on Bay Street, actually since 1953 and it was a bit depressing," Mr Miller said in an interview with The Tribune.